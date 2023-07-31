Gran Turismo 7 to Receive Free Update with New Cars

Sony’s sim racing game, Gran Turismo 7, is set to receive a free update next month on 7th August. Developed by Polyphony Digital, the update will introduce four new cars to the game, along with additional content such as Scapes and Menus.

Although the full list of cars has not been revealed, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi teased the inclusion of the Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition. However, players will not be able to purchase this car from Brand Central immediately; instead, it will be available in Sport Mode as part of the 2023 Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup. Participants in the tournament will receive the car for free by 27th August.

The other three cars in the update will be the Maserati MC20, the Chevrolet Corvette, and the Toyota Hiace, which is a delivery van. While this may seem like an unconventional mix of vehicles, Gran Turismo has always offered a diverse selection, so fans are excited about the new additions.

It is worth noting that there might be additional content related to the upcoming Gran Turismo movie. However, Yamauchi’s tweet is the only information available for now. Fans can anticipate a more detailed announcement in the following week or so.

Overall, this free update for Gran Turismo 7 promises to enhance the gaming experience with new cars and potentially more content, keeping players engaged and excited about the popular racing simulation game.