Sony Raises Prices for PS Plus Subscriptions, Disappointing Core Consumers

Aug 31, 2023
Sony has announced significant price hikes for its annual PS Plus subscriptions, causing dissatisfaction among its core consumers. The basic PS Plus Essential tier, which is required for online play, will now cost $20 more in the US. The platform holder has not mentioned any plans to introduce new features, content, or improvements to justify the price increase.

This announcement has generated a strong response from the PlayStation community. A poll conducted by Push Square revealed that around 33% of the respondents would stop using PS Plus when their subscription expires. Another 21% said they would continue their subscription but downgrade to a lower tier. Despite Sony’s introduction of the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium tiers to increase revenue, this move appears to have backfired.

It remains to be seen how this pricing change will affect Sony’s bottom line. The company has maintained an average of around 50 million active subscribers, but it is anticipated that there will be a decrease due to this unpopular decision. While a small price increase during challenging economic times would have been more acceptable, this drastic increase has caused a significant backlash.

Further developments regarding the impact of this decision on Sony and its subscriber base are eagerly awaited.

  PS Plus: PlayStation Plus is a subscription service provided by Sony for PlayStation users, granting access to online multiplayer, free monthly games, and exclusive discounts.

  Push Square – Article: "Sony Announces Major Price Hikes for PS Plus Subscriptions

