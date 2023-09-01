How to Make the Most of Your Old Games on PlayStation and Xbox

PlayStation users have discovered that in order to fully enjoy their old games on the PS5, they need to ensure they are using the latest software. According to gaming experts, Sony’s Game Boost feature has the ability to remaster certain PS4 games, but these games need to be backward compatible.

It is possible that some users may have been utilizing the Game Boost feature without realizing it. The feature should automatically be turned on, and it works by increasing the quality of the visuals, making old games look new again.

In order for this feature to work, both the PS5 console and the game being played need to have the latest updates installed. If the feature is not functioning properly, it could be due to outdated software. According to the experts, “You will need to ensure your console and the game you’re playing have the latest updates installed for this to work.”

Similarly, Xbox users can also take advantage of a similar feature through backward compatibility. This allows users of new Xbox consoles to play older games. Xbox gamers can utilize a setting called Auto HDR, which enhances the visuals of games, making them appear more modern. However, it is important to have a TV that supports HDR10 for this feature to work.

Xbox Series X users have an additional feature called FPS boost, which makes old games appear as if they are running faster. This setting can enhance the gaming experience and provide a smoother gameplay.

By keeping their consoles and games up to date with the latest software updates, PlayStation and Xbox users can maximize the potential of their old games and enjoy a more immersive gaming experience.

– Definitions:

Backward compatible: Refers to the ability of a gaming console to run games from a previous generation. In the case of PlayStation and Xbox, it means being able to play games from the PS4 or Xbox One on the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, respectively.

Game Boost: A feature on the PlayStation 5 that enhances the visuals and performance of certain backward compatible PS4 games.

Auto HDR: A setting on Xbox consoles that improves the visual quality of older games by automatically adding HDR (High Dynamic Range) effects to them.

HDR10: An industry standard format for HDR video content. TVs that support HDR10 can display a wider range of colors and improved contrast.

FPS boost: A setting on Xbox Series X that increases the frame rate of certain backward compatible games, making them run smoother and appear faster.