The PS5 on Sale at Major Retailers for a Limited Time

The standard PlayStation 5 is currently on sale at major retailers as part of PlayStation’s Back to School sale. The console is discounted to $450 until August 19, although it is possible that retailers may sell out before the promotion officially ends. This marks the first outright discount on the PS5 at major retailers and is not an opportunity to be missed.

Currently, the console is available at the discounted price of $450 at various major retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, and Target. If you have plans to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for your PS5, you can opt for a PS5 bundle that includes a copy of Modern Warfare II for $490.

Apart from the console, there are also significant savings on various PlayStation exclusives for PS5. Most of the games on sale have reached their lowest prices ever. Additionally, you can purchase a second, third, or fourth DualSense controller for $49, which matches the lowest price ever seen. Sony’s Pulse 3D headset is also available at a discounted price of $70, down from $100.

It’s important to note that previous PS5 deals mainly focused on bundles that included a game. This is the first time major retailers have offered a discount on the PS5 by itself, with a $50 price reduction. However, this discount only applies to the regular PS5 with a disc drive, and the PS5 Digital edition is not included.

The console package includes one DualSense controller and all the necessary cables for setup. The offer is available at major retailers including Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, Target, and PS Direct until August 19. Due to the popularity of the deal, it is advisable to make the purchase as soon as possible before stock runs out.