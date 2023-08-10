CityLife

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) and its DualSense controller are currently available at discounted prices. Until August 19th (or the early hours of August 20th for those on the west coast), the PS5 console is $50 cheaper than its usual price. Similarly, the DualSense controller is priced at $49.99 instead of $69.99 during this period.

It is worth noting that this sale not only offers a lower price but also includes all the color options that Sony has released since 2020. These options include purple, pink, camo, blue, red, and black. This makes the deal even more attractive for potential buyers.

However, it is important to mention that the recently released Spider-Man 2 DualSense controller and the controller from the Lebron James Collection are not included in the temporary price drop.

The DualSense controller is not only a great choice for PS5 gaming but also functions as a remarkable PC gamepad. It can connect wirelessly via Bluetooth and also offers compatibility with Steam games when connected with a USB-C cable. Some Steam games even enable features such as the DualSense’s resisting triggers and haptics. Additionally, it seamlessly integrates with the SteamOS when used with the Steam Deck, eliminating the need for a dongle.

In conclusion, the current PlayStation 5 and DualSense controller discounts provide an excellent opportunity for gaming enthusiasts. Whether it’s for PS5 gaming or PC gaming, the DualSense controller offers a versatile and immersive gaming experience.

