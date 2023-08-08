Sony Rolls Out Cloud Streaming Beta for PS Plus Premium Subscribers

Sony has begun rolling out a cloud streaming beta for PS Plus Premium subscribers, offering support for up to 4K resolution. This feature was announced in June and is designed to support PS Plus catalog titles, game trials, and supported digital PS5 titles owned by players. The aim is to help PlayStation owners bypass lengthy downloads that consume storage space.

The beta program is currently invitation-only, with exclusive invite codes being sent to selected testers. An alleged email from PlayStation sent to one of the testers states that the company is excited to unveil PS5 cloud streaming and expresses gratitude for the testers’ help. Additionally, the email notes that features may change prior to the official launch of cloud streaming.

A ResetEra user, ArashiGames, reported on their experience testing the beta with God of War: Ragnarok. They confirmed that the game streamed at 2160p resolution without any issues. The user also mentioned that Returnal was streamed in 4K. They highlighted the presence of a new section in the PS+ menu for streaming PS5 games, in which a game can be loaded in a matter of seconds after clicking on it. The user provided a list of streaming options, including Horizon Forbidden West, Fortnite, Destiny 2, and Death Stranding, among others. Sony’s support for 4K resolution in cloud streaming could give it a competitive advantage over Xbox Cloud Gaming, which tops out at 1080p resolution and 60fps.

Furthermore, Sony is preparing to launch its upcoming streaming handheld device codenamed “Project Q.” The device will feature an 8-inch, 1080p screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. While it has been confirmed that the handheld will support Remote Play (streaming directly from a console), it could potentially also support cloud streaming. The pricing details for the device are yet to be announced, but it is slated for release later this year.

It is important to note that game streaming will be exclusive to PS Plus Premium members. This subscription service, priced at $18 per month, already supports cloud gaming for PS4, PS3, and select classic titles. It allows users to stream available games to their PS5, PS4, or PC devices.