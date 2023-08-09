Sony Rolls Out Cloud Streaming Beta for PS Plus Premium Subscribers

Sony has reportedly introduced a cloud streaming beta for PS Plus Premium subscribers, offering support for up to 4K resolution. This feature, which was announced in June and is currently in the early stages of development, allows users to access PS Plus catalog titles, game trials, and supported digital PS5 titles they own. The introduction of cloud streaming could potentially save PlayStation owners from lengthy downloads that consume storage space.

An alleged email from PlayStation to invited testers, shared on Reddit, expresses excitement over unveiling PS5 cloud streaming and appreciation for the testers’ assistance during the beta phase. Exclusive invite codes have been provided to testers, which cannot be shared with other individuals. The email also mentions the possibility of feature changes before the official launch of cloud streaming.

According to user ArashiGames on ResetEra, who tested the feature, God of War: Ragnarok performed well at 2160p resolution with no issues reported. The user also mentioned various resolution options available for different titles, ranging from 720p to 2160p, and noted that Returnal streamed in 4K. There is now a dedicated section in the PS+ menu for streaming PS5 games, allowing users to select a game and have it load within seconds. Streaming options listed by the beta-tester include Horizon Forbidden West, Fortnite, Destiny 2, and Death Stranding, among others. The availability of streaming in 4K resolution may give Sony a competitive advantage over Xbox Cloud Gaming, which currently supports a maximum resolution of 1080p and 60fps.

In addition to cloud streaming, Sony is also working on “Project Q,” a streaming handheld with an 8-inch, 1080p screen and a 60Hz refresh rate. While this accessory is confirmed to support Remote Play (streaming directly from a console), there is a possibility that it may also support cloud streaming. The device is expected to launch later this year, although the pricing details have not yet been disclosed.

It is worth noting that game streaming will be exclusively available to PS Plus Premium members. The current $18/month subscription already provides cloud gaming for PS4, PS3, and select classic titles, allowing users to stream games to their PS5, PS4, or PC devices.