Sony Announces Beta Update for PlayStation 5 with 3D Audio and Increased SSD Support

Sony has announced a beta software update for the PlayStation 5, introducing new features to enhance the gaming experience. The update will bring 3D Audio to Dolby Atmos sound systems, allowing users to enjoy more immersive audio with the feeling of sound coming from natural directions. This feature is supported by Sony’s Tempest 3D AudioTech, which was previously only available on headsets. With the update, those with Dolby Atmos sound systems can now benefit from the enhanced audio experience.

In addition to 3D Audio, the beta update also adds support for M.2 SSD storage up to 8TB. However, it’s important to ensure compatibility before purchasing an M.2 SSD for the PS5, as not all models will fit. This update is part of Sony’s ongoing efforts to improve the performance and functionality of the PlayStation 5.

Sony continues to lead the gaming industry with the success of the PS5. Despite initial supply chain issues caused by the pandemic, the company has now sold nearly 40 million units worldwide. In comparison, Microsoft has not shared specific sales data for its Xbox Series X and S consoles, but it was recently revealed that 21 million units have been shipped or sold.

The fast SSD speeds and advanced audio technology of the PS5 have contributed to its popularity among gamers. Sony’s commitment to accessibility is also evident in this beta update, which introduces a new feature that allows gamers to assign a second controller to one account. This enables a second person to assist the player in difficult game sections, enhancing inclusivity and cooperative gameplay.

To participate in the PS5 beta program and update your console, sign in to your PlayStation account and sign up for the program. After receiving a confirmation email, redeem the provided code in the PlayStation Store. Then, navigate to the Settings menu and select the System Software Update option to download and install the beta software.

To enable 3D Audio for Dolby Atmos systems, access the Settings menu, go to Sound > Audio Output > Audio Format (Priority), and select Dolby Atmos.

For assistance using a second controller, go to Settings > Accessibility > Controllers > Use Second Controller for Assistance and turn on the Use Assist Controller option.

Sony’s beta update for the PlayStation 5 aims to enhance the gaming experience for users with new audio features and expanded SSD support.