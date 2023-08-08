CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Sony Introduces Public Beta Software for PS5 Streaming

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 8, 2023
Sony has released a new public beta software for PlayStation 5, allowing select PS Plus Premium subscribers to stream PS5 games at resolutions of up to 4K. The beta includes options to stream games at 720p, 1080p, 1440p, and 2160p (4K), however, it is unclear whether the maximum resolution refers to graphical fidelity or the stream itself.

In June, Sony announced its plans to test cloud streaming for PS5, with the intention of adding it as an incentive for Premium PlayStation Plus subscribers. Compatibility is limited to “supported PS5 games,” although specific titles were not mentioned. Users on ResetEra have compiled a list of 12 games that are currently compatible with cloud streaming, including Death Stranding, Demon Slayer, Demon’s Souls Remake, Destiny 2, Destruction AllStars, Fall Guys, Fortnite, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil Village, Returnal, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

The PS5 cloud streaming feature is a successor to PlayStation Now and competes with Xbox’s own Cloud Gaming service, available to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Additionally, Sony is reportedly working on a handheld streaming device under the codename Project Q.

These developments are part of Sony’s ongoing efforts to enhance the gaming experience for its users.

