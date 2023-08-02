New Gaming Console Discounts: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Now $50 Cheaper

There’s good news for gamers who have been waiting to buy a new gaming console or have had trouble finding a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X since their release in late 2020. Both consoles are now more readily available and have received a price cut of $50. The disk version of the PS5, for example, has dropped from $500 to $450, marking its first discount in the US outside of bundle deals that include a game.

PlayStation enthusiasts will be pleased to know that Sony has been continuously improving the PS5 experience. In a recent beta version of the PS5 firmware, Sony introduced new features such as support for Dolby Atmos, increased storage capacity for additional M.2 SSD up to 8TB, and a controller accessibility feature. The PS5’s DualSense controller offers an exceptional level of immersion, with features like adaptive triggers and haptic feedback that enhance gameplay by adding tension and replicating sensations.

In terms of games, the PS5 boasts a growing library including popular titles like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, and many more. The PlayStation Plus program offers a vast selection of games that can be accessed through monthly or annual subscriptions on the Extra and Premium tiers. Additionally, the majority of PlayStation 4 games are compatible with the PS5.

On the other hand, the Xbox Series X is compatible with hundreds of Xbox games dating back to the original console. The system’s selling point is the Xbox Game Pass subscription, which provides access to a wide range of first-party and third-party games, including Microsoft’s latest releases. The Xbox Series X is also available for $450, a $50 discount from its original price.

With the availability of discounts and improvements to both consoles, now is a great time for gaming enthusiasts to consider purchasing a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.