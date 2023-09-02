Trails of Cold Steel 3 and 4 Coming to PS5, According to ESRB Ratings

According to newly registered ESRB ratings, it appears that Falcom’s popular JRPGs, Trails of Cold Steel 3 and Trails of Cold Steel 4, will be making their way to the PlayStation 5. These two sequels were originally released on PS4 in the West in 2019 and 2020 respectively and were published by NIS America. NIS America has previously released PS5 versions of other games like Ys 8: Lacrimosa of Dana and Ys 9: Monstrum Nox, but these titles did not have upgrade paths from their PS4 editions. It is expected that Cold Steel 3 and 4 will be re-releases at full price.

It’s worth noting that both Cold Steel 3 and 4 already run at 60 frames-per-second on the PS4, similar to the Ys games that were previously ported to the PS5. Additionally, they are playable on the PS5 through backwards compatibility. This begs the question of what improvements these ports will actually bring.

For fans of the series, this news raises the question of whether they would be willing to purchase Cold Steel 3 and 4 again, especially considering that they are already playable on the PS5. On the other hand, this could be an opportunity for those who have yet to experience these JRPGs to play them for the first time on the PS5.

Overall, the ESRB ratings offer a glimpse into the future of Trails of Cold Steel 3 and 4 on the PS5. It remains to be seen what specific enhancements or changes these ports will bring, but it is certainly exciting news for fans of the series.

