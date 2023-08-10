PlayStation Plus August 2023 Lineup: New Games and Variety

PlayStation Plus subscribers, get ready for a new lineup of games coming your way this August. Unlike last month’s horror-themed offerings, this month’s selection offers a tonal variety of games to cater to different interests. Let’s take a look at what’s in store.

One of the highlights is “Sea of Stars,” a turn-based role-playing game that follows three adventurers on a quest to defeat monsters created by an evil alchemist named The Fleshmancer. The game offers a unique blend of magic, storytelling, and exploration, while also bringing a sense of nostalgia and simple fun. “Sea of Stars” is set to release on Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch alongside PlayStation on August 29.

Another major title coming to PlayStation Plus is “Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.” Considered the best campaign in the “Destiny” series, players take on the role of guardians tasked with solving the mystery of how the witch queen, Savathûn, stole the Light. This entails shooting and fighting through various levels to gather powerful loot and uncover the truth.

Fans of detective games will enjoy “Lost Judgment,” the latest installment from the creators of the “Yakuza” series. In this game, detective Takayuki Yagami investigates a series of brutal serial killings that raise questions about his loyalty to the justice system.

For a more lighthearted experience, there’s “Moving Out 2.” This sequel allows players to pack up a house full of furniture and other items in either a careful or rough manner. Unlike its predecessor, “Moving Out 2” offers online co-op and cross-play options, allowing players to work together to complete the tasks.

In addition to these main titles, there are several other games joining the PlayStation Plus lineup at the end of August. These include “Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed,” “Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition,” “Source of Madness,” “Cursed Golf,” “Dreams,” “PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night,” “Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures,” “Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition,” “Spellforce III Reforced,” and “Midnight Fight Express.”

Overall, the August lineup offers a diverse range of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Whether you’re into RPGs, first-person shooters, detective stories, or lighthearted adventures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.