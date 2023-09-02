Sony’s PS Plus Price Increase Boosts Share Prices

Sony’s recent decision to raise the annual price of its PS Plus subscription service has had a positive impact on the company’s share prices. Bloomberg reports that Sony’s shares increased by 3.4% in Tokyo on Friday, the largest gain in over a month. This news has investors excited about the prospect of increased profits for the Japanese giant.

According to CLSA analyst Amit Garg, the price hike could lead to an additional $378 million in operating profit annually. This could potentially open the door for further price increases in the future. However, Sony also runs the risk of losing subscribers due to the higher prices. A survey conducted by Push Square found that half of their readers plan to either downgrade their subscription tier or cancel their subscription altogether.

The increase in price is significant, with the cost of a yearly subscription to the most basic PS Plus Essential membership rising from $59.99 to $79.99 in the United States. Sony introduced new subscription tiers to raise the average revenue per user, but now they face the challenge of retaining their approximately 50 million members.

It remains to be seen how these price increases will impact Sony’s overall subscriber base. While some die-hard fans may be willing to pay the higher prices, others may choose to explore alternative gaming options. Only time will tell if the potential increase in profits outweighs the potential loss of subscribers.

Definitions:

– PS Plus: A subscription service offered by Sony for PlayStation users, which provides online multiplayer gaming, free monthly games, and other exclusive benefits.

– Share prices: The value of a company’s shares on the stock market, which can fluctuate based on various factors such as financial performance and market trends.

