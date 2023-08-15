Bandai Namco Adds Classic Games for Sale on PS Store

Bandai Namco has released four classic games for purchase on the PS Store, eliminating the need for a Premium tier subscription. The games, Tekken 2, Ridge Racer 2, Mr. Driller, and Ridge Racer Type 4, were discovered by users on ResetEra. This comes as a welcome surprise for those who don’t want to pay for a PS Plus Premium subscription every month.

Each game is priced at £7.99/$9.99 and can now be bought directly from the PS Store. However, it’s important to note that these titles do not include trophy support. Bandai Namco has yet to implement this feature for their retro PlayStation Classics. Nevertheless, there is hope that the recent leak about Tekken 6 and SoulCalibur Broken Destiny coming to PS Plus Premium may lead to the addition of platinum trophies.

It’s also worth mentioning that if you have purchased any of these titles on PSP, PS Vita, or PS3, you can download the PS5 and PS4 versions at no extra cost. However, there have been some reported issues with redeeming these classic titles in the past.

The availability of these games for direct purchase is a positive development for players who prefer not to have a PS Plus Premium subscription. If you’re a fan of these classic titles or have been waiting for the opportunity to purchase them, now is your chance. Let us know in the comments if you’re excited about this release and if you think these games should be added to the best PS Plus games list.