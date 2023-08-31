Exciting New Additions to PS Plus for September 2021

Sony PlayStation has recently announced the new additions that will be available on PS Plus for the month of September. These additions will be spread out throughout the month, giving players ample opportunities to expand their gaming library.

One of the highlights for this month is “Saints Row,” where players can experience the biggest and best sandbox playground ever created. Set in the unique world of Santo Ileso, gamers can engage in thrilling side hustles, criminal ventures, and blockbuster missions. Whether shooting, driving, or wingsuiting, players can work their way to the top, taking over the city block by block. Additionally, the game offers untethered drop-in/drop-out co-op, allowing players to team up with a friend to enjoy the outlandish action.

Another exciting addition is the “Black Desert – Traveler Edition.” This open-world fantasy MMORPG offers players fast-paced PvE combat, large-scale PvP siege wars, and multiple character classes to specialize in. With various pursuits to choose from, such as trade, fishing, and alchemy, players can truly find their calling in this vast and immersive world. The Traveler Edition includes the base game and multiple add-ons, providing even more content for players to enjoy.

Lastly, “Generation Zero” offers a first-person open-world adventure set in the hostile world of 1980s Sweden. Players can battle deadly machine enemies alone or team up with three friends in seamless online co-op. As they uncover the truth behind the region’s state, players must engage in adrenaline-pumping guerrilla combat. Scavenging parts from fallen enemies allows players to craft equipment, weapons, and ammunition, while also fortifying their bases across the island.

With these exciting new additions, PlayStation Plus subscribers can look forward to an action-packed month of gaming. Whether seeking chaotic open-world fun, immersive fantasy MMORPG experiences, or intense guerrilla combat, there is something for everyone on the PS Plus lineup for September 2021.

