The PS Plus August 2023 Essential Games: Overview

As a PlayStation Plus member, you have the opportunity to download and play free games each month. The August 2023 lineup includes three games available for both PS4 and PS5. These games are PGA Tour 2K23, Dreams, and Death’s Door.

PGA Tour 2K23 allows you to showcase your golf skills and compete for the title of the next FedExCup Champion. Challenge professional golfers, form rivalries, and conquer the course in this exciting game.

Dreams is a game universe created by Media Molecule, known for their work on LittleBigPlanet and Tearaway. In Dreams, you can explore games made by the community from around the world and learn to create your own games, music, art, animation, and films.

In the isometric action-adventure game Death’s Door, you embark on a darkly funny journey. Wield various weapons and magic to battle beasts and demigods while exploring a land filled with twisted inhabitants and hidden secrets. Interact with unique characters and bring hope to their lives.

To access these games, you can download them from the PlayStation Store for free. The new lineup of games is usually announced on the last Wednesday of the month, and the September games will be revealed on August 30. Make sure to check the official announcement around 4:30 pm BST / 5:30 pm CEST / 0:30 am PST / 11:30 am EST.

Additionally, this article includes a list of all the games that have been featured in the PS Plus essential lineup in 2023, providing a reference for previous releases.

Please note that this article may contain affiliate links, marked with a shopping symbol. These links could generate a small commission for the website. However, this does not affect the price of the products for the readers.