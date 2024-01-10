New Insights into Infrared Spectroscopy: Observing Vibrational Spectrum of Single Proteins

Scientists have made a groundbreaking achievement in the field of infrared spectroscopy by successfully observing the vibrational spectrum of a single protein. This development, led by an interdisciplinary research team at the Institute for Molecular Science, has the potential to revolutionize the analysis of ultra-small samples and pave the way for advancements in ultra-high sensitivity and super-resolution infrared imaging.

Infrared spectroscopy has long been used to analyze the structure and chemistry of various materials, relying on the measurement of vibrational spectra often referred to as “molecular fingerprints”. However, conventional infrared spectroscopy struggles to accurately measure extremely small samples or achieve nanometer-scale spatial resolution. This limitation has hindered progress in the field of nanotechnology and its applications.

The research team utilized advanced measurement techniques based on near-field optical microscopy to overcome these challenges. By confining light at the nanometer scale, they were able to perform detailed analysis on single proteins consisting of approximately 500 amino acid residues. This breakthrough opens up possibilities for characterizing the local structural organizations of individual proteins, providing valuable insights into their functions and interactions.

Moreover, the team developed a new theoretical framework that describes the nanoscale interactions between the infrared near field and the protein. By quantitatively reproducing the experimental vibrational spectra, they have laid the foundation for accurate analysis of biomolecules and nanomaterials using nanoscale infrared spectroscopy.

The implications of this research are significant. Not only does it enable the study of proteins at an unprecedented level of detail, but it also has the potential to advance technological innovations including ultra-sensitive and super-resolution infrared imaging. This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for various fields, from biochemistry to material science, and brings us one step closer to unlocking the full potential of nanotechnology.

