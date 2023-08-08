The Curious Journey of Ironmace’s Medieval Extraction Sim, Dark And Darker

The medieval extraction simulation game, Dark And Darker, has launched an early access build. However, you won’t find it on Steam due to accusations of copyright theft from publisher Nexon. Ironmace, the developer, has released the game through their own launcher, Blacksmith, and the third-party store, Chaf Games.

In Dark And Darker, players take on the role of a fantasy class like a Barbarian or Wizard and venture into dungeons in search of treasure. They must navigate through traps, locked doors, and monsters, as well as deal with other players, who can pose a threat since the game incorporates a battle royale-style shrinking circle. While PvP is not mandatory, suspicion towards strangers is inevitable when carrying valuable loot. Players can keep their loot only if they successfully exit the dungeon, but there is a permanent progression tree with perks to offset any losses.

The game has been compared to Escape From Tarkov and multiplayer Draugr barrows from Skyrim. The lack of voice chat in the early access build adds intensity to encounters with other players. The game offers two editions: the Standard Edition ($35) includes the early access build, the final release, and in-game Bluestone Shards, while the Founder’s Edition ($50) includes all of that plus access to upcoming test builds and exclusive items.

Dark And Darker’s early access build features an in-game shop that aims to be realistic without relying on random loot boxes and fear-of-missing-out items. The developers have plans for additional features, bug fixes, and a leaderboard system.

Despite its uncertain journey, Dark And Darker offers an intriguing gameplay experience. Players can delve into the world of medieval extraction and test their skills.