Riot Games Reveals Yasuo as Fourth Playable Fighter in Project L

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 5, 2023
Riot Games has announced that Yasuo will be the fourth playable fighter in its upcoming fighting game, Project L. This news comes ahead of the game’s playable demo at EVO 2023. Riot had previously revealed that Project L would feature tag-team mechanics, allowing up to four players to participate in a single match.

The three previously announced playable characters were Ahri, Darius, and Ekko, all of whom originated from League of Legends. Riot had promised fans that the fourth character would be unveiled in time for the demo, and that promise has now been fulfilled with the reveal of Yasuo.

Yasuo, known as the Unforgiven, wields a blade with a singular purpose. He possesses impressive swordsmanship skills and the ability to manipulate the wind. Lead Champion Designer Alex Jaffe discussed Yasuo’s versatile stances and powerful attacks, highlighting his potential as both a formidable foe and an invaluable ally on the battlefield.

Yasuo has been a part of League of Legends since his release in 2013 and has remained a popular pick among players. According to U.GG, a website that collects statistics on the MOBA using Riot’s internal data, Yasuo is currently the tenth most-picked champion overall. Additionally, he holds the highest ban rate among the top-ten picks, indicating his potency as a character.

Riot Games is not the only studio taking advantage of EVO 2023 to showcase their upcoming releases. Mortal Kombat 1 will have its first publicly-playable demo, and other studios like Arc System Works, Capcom, and Bandai Namco are expected to make significant announcements during the tournament.

