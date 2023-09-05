CityLife

The AI and Data Conference: Exploring the Latest Developments in Health and Care

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 5, 2023
The AI and Data conference, a two-day event dedicated to AI, data science, and analytics in health and care, has released its programme. This event aims to provide valuable insights into the latest developments in AI and data for all individuals working across health and care. The programme features essential keynotes from industry leaders, in-practice case studies, panels, and debates on various topics including regulation, ethics, skills, start-ups, and infrastructure.

The conference, taking place on October 30-31 at London’s Business Design Centre, will consist of two stages: AI and Analytics, and Data and Research. The AI and Analytics stage will focus on exploring the latest advancements, the challenges of regulation, and real-world applications of AI tools. Meanwhile, the Data and Research stage will delve into research platforms and the ethical considerations surrounding data.

Keynote speakers at the conference include Dom Cushnan, director AI, Imaging & Deployment at NHS England, Stefan Zohren, associate professor in Engineering Science at the University of Oxford, Dr Nadine Hachach-Haram, founder and CEO of Proximie, and Dr Ben Maruthappu, founder and CEO of Cera. These speakers will provide valuable insights into the current state of AI and analytics in the healthcare sector.

The conference also features a dedicated AI Start-up stage, where innovative start-ups will showcase their groundbreaking innovations. Additionally, the exhibition area will host the AI and Data Start-up Showcase, featuring some of the most exciting start-ups, including finalists from Digital Health’s annual Pitchfest competition.

The programme has been developed in collaboration with the programme committee and partners including Health Data Research UK, Great Ormond Street Hospital’s Data Research, Innovation and Virtual Environments, DigitalHealth.London, techUK, and Digital Health and Care Alliance.

Jon Hoeksma, CEO of Digital Health, encourages healthcare professionals, data enthusiasts, and innovators to join the conference to explore the transformative potential of AI and data in health and care services. He emphasizes the need for careful evaluation and regulation in this wave of disruptive change.

The AI and Data conference is free for the NHS, public sector, start-ups, charities, education, and research. Commercial tickets are available starting from £275+VAT. Registration can be done through the conference’s website.

