Procreate Dreams: A New 2D Animation App for iPad

Procreate, the digital illustration software company, is set to launch Procreate Dreams, a 2D animation app for iPad, on November 22nd. This app aims to provide animation tools that are accessible to anyone, regardless of their animating experience. Unlike many other software in the industry, Procreate Dreams offers a one-time purchase option for $19.99, rather than a subscription pricing model.

Designed for touch, Procreate Dreams includes features like Performing that allow users to add keyframes to their projects using gestures in real-time. This tool promises to revolutionize the animation process by enabling creatives to respond instantly to their creations as they play. The app also features a Multi-touch Timeline, which allows seamless integration of drawing, cel animation, keyframing, video editing, and compositing, all with the use of gestures.

Procreate Dreams provides artists with the ability to animate over video footage and offers a tool called Flipbook, which is an homage to traditional animation. Artists can create short looping GIFs, complex character animations, and more with this feature. The app also supports rotoscoping, a technique where animators trace over video frames, by allowing the import of ProRes footage up to 8K in resolution. Additionally, there is a new audio engine that enables users to add character voiceovers, music, and sound effects to their animated projects.

Procreate Dreams utilizes the same brushes as the original Procreate app, optimized for use with the Apple Pencil. Larger canvases, more layers, and full support for files created in Procreate are also included. The app introduces a specialized Procreate file format designed for iCloud synchronization, allowing for instant access to 1TB files without loading, saving, or export times. These files retain the entire undo history of a project, making it easy for artists to experiment without the fear of losing their work.

Procreate Dreams is expected to be an industry game-changer, similar to its predecessor, the original Procreate illustration app. With its powerful features and user-friendly interface, Procreate has been the bestselling paid iPad app for over six years. Its refusal to adopt a monthly subscription model, unlike competitors such as Adobe and Clip Studio Paint, has garnered a dedicated and loyal user base.

