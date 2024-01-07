Private Lunar Mission Marks New Era of Moon Exploration

A private lunar mission, known as the Peregrine Mission One (PM1), is set to make history by becoming the first privately-funded spacecraft to land on the lunar surface. Built by US space company Astrobotic, PM1 is also one of the first US moon landings since the Apollo 17 mission over 50 years ago. The spacecraft will carry the Peregrine Ion Trap Mass Spectrometer (PITMS), a groundbreaking instrument developed by scientists from The Open University (OU) and the Science Technology Facilities Council (STFC) RAL Space.

The PITMS instrument, developed in collaboration with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Centre, will analyze the thin lunar atmosphere and investigate the movement of water on the moon. Long believed to be a bone-dry celestial body, recent missions have challenged this notion and revealed the presence of water. NASA confirmed the presence of water molecules in sunlit areas of the moon in 2020.

Understanding the lunar water cycle is crucial for future moon exploration. Water is a vital resource for sustaining human presence on the moon, providing drinking water and supporting industrial processes. Dr. Simeon Barber, one of the developers of the PITMS instrument, explained that studying how water molecules travel through the lunar exosphere (atmosphere) will help scientists deduce the processes at play on the moon today and throughout its history.

The PM1 mission represents a significant step forward in lunar exploration and highlights the growing involvement of commercial companies. The launch window for the Peregrine lander opens on January 8, with a potential lunar landing on February 23. Once on the surface, the lander will operate for approximately two weeks, gathering essential data and paving the way for future missions.

