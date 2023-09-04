In Canadian penitentiaries, inmates are prohibited from purchasing any technology that can communicate with the outside world. As a result, the entertainment options for inmates are limited to outdated technology. However, since January 2022, inmates have been able to use their own funds to purchase goods, including vintage video gaming technology, through Amazon accounts. The initiative has been successful, with inmates having purchased approximately $130,000 worth of vintage video game consoles so far.

Despite partnering with the world’s largest e-commerce company, the inmate purchasing experience remains low-tech. Inmates are limited to purchasing first-generation consoles like the Nintendo Entertainment System, the Super Nintendo, and the Nintendo 64. More recent consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Game Boy DS, Wii, GameCube, and PlayStations are off limits as they have internet access that pose security risks.

The purchasing process for inmates involves selecting items from a paper list and then handing it to prison staff who log on and place the order on their behalf. The funds for purchases come from inmate accounts, not taxpayer money. Inmates have a limit of $1,500 worth of property and an additional $300 for jewelry.

The introduction of the Amazon system has provided inmates with a wider range of choices and better prices, as it eliminates the need for staff to make purchases locally. It also prevents any accusations of price gouging since inmates pay the same amount as any other customer and receive their orders directly. Moreover, the system, unlike previous suppliers, complies with censorship policies that prohibit games promoting racial superiority, hatred, or genocidal content.

While the introduction of vintage video game consoles provides inmates with entertainment options, restrictions still apply to other items. Inmates are limited in their access to modern technology, including recent Microsoft operating systems and devices that read MP3 files. Additionally, certain types of clothing and jigsaw puzzles that depict gangs, drugs, sexuality, or violence are prohibited.

The prison system also offers inmates access to potentially dangerous tools such as saws, drills, and knives for Indigenous cultural practices and arts and crafts. However, strict policies are in place to ensure the safe use of such tools.

Overall, while the introduction of the Amazon system has enhanced inmate purchasing options, prison policies continue to prioritize security and restrict access to modern technology. Definitions: vintage video gaming technology – refers to older consoles and gaming devices that were popular in the past; first-generation consoles – early versions of gaming consoles that were released in earlier decades; price gouging – the act of charging excessively high prices for goods or services. Sources: Correctional Service Canada, Ghislaine Sauvé