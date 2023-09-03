Streaming Platforms in India Focus on Monetization and Curbing Password Sharing

Streaming platforms in India, such as Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar, are implementing measures to curb password sharing and improve monetization. These steps come as the costs of content creation rise and more players enter the market. While some experts believe that focusing on the quality of content, rather than volume, will be crucial, others see bundling of apps by aggregators as a way to enhance affordability.

One of the ways streaming platforms are aiming to increase monetization is by introducing different price tiers to cater to diverse segments of the market. However, other tools such as strategic partnerships with telecom operators and aggregator collaborations are also being utilized. These platforms are seeking ways to strengthen their revenue streams and achieve profitability.

The objective of these measures is to expand the direct-to-consumer (D2C) market, which appears to be saturated for top-tier target groups at the moment. Experts suggest that users will likely see more value-for-money in bundled offers, especially as smart TV penetration increases and consumption patterns shift.

As the streaming industry moves towards consolidation and profitability, platforms will gain valuable data and insights on what works for their user base. This will allow them to align the cost of production with the importance of different content sets, catering to small-town or regional language audiences. Business-to-business deals will also continue to be important for distribution across the country.

In addition to content, features other than technology will also play an important role in attracting users. Users prioritize strong tech features like video quality, subtitle availability, efficient search options, and glitch-free performance. Emphasizing these technical aspects will help platforms outperform competition and draw audiences to their platform first.

Overall, the steps taken by streaming platforms in India reflect a mature market space that aims to increase monetization by providing premium content and enhancing user experiences.

Source:

– Lionsgate Executive Vice-President: Amit Dhanuka

– Senior Vice-President and Head of aha Video: Rakesh C.K.

– Media Analyst and Founder of Plug and Play Entertainment: Anuj Gandhi

– Head of ShemarooMe: Abhishek Joshi

– Partner at Ormax Media Consulting Firm: Keerat Grewal