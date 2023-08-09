Players Can Transfer Content from Modern Warfare 2 to Modern Warfare 3

Activision has confirmed that players will be able to transfer a “vast amount” of previously acquired content from Modern Warfare 2 to the upcoming sequel, Modern Warfare 3. The transferable content includes weapons, cosmetic items, bundles, operators, and other rewards that players have unlocked or currently have in Modern Warfare 2.

However, there are some exceptions. If there are gameplay differences between the two games and certain items are not available in Modern Warfare 3, any skins unlocked for those items in Modern Warfare 2 will not transfer. Additionally, Wartracks music will also not be transferable.

This announcement seems to be part of a larger effort by Activision to promote shared content across the Call of Duty series. Once Season 01 of Modern Warfare 3 begins, all acquired content will be available for use in Warzone. The upcoming Warzone Mobile will also integrate with Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, allowing players to access operators, weapons, blueprints, cosmetic equipment, player level, battle pass, and weapon progression across these games.

More information about the “carry forward” process can be found in the FAQ accompanying the blog post on the Call of Duty website.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was officially unveiled earlier this week and will be released on November 10th for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC. While specific details about the game have not been discussed yet, fans can expect a continuation of the highly popular Modern Warfare series.