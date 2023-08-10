Lords of the Fallen Resurrects the Souls-Like Genre with Unique Dual Worlds

Developer Hexworks is revitalizing the Lords of the Fallen IP with a new game that offers a more traditional take on the Dark Souls formula. Set in the dueling worlds of Axiom and Umbral, this upcoming PS5 title aims to separate itself from other Souls games. Players will create their own character and select one of the nine different classes, immersing themselves in a dark and challenging world filled with enemies. The game features familiar mechanics such as bonfires (called Vestiges), leveling up through Vigor, and a hub area where NPCs provide vague tales.

What sets Lords of the Fallen apart is its structural decision to have two concurrent worlds running alongside one another. Axiom represents the world of the living, while Umbral embodies the world of the dead. Equipped with an Umbral lamp, players can peer into Umbral to gain insights and overcome obstacles in Axiom. However, returning to the living world isn’t as simple. To return to Axiom, players must find an Emergence Effigy, which poses its own challenges. Time spent in Umbral increases the power of enemies, creating a risk-reward dynamic.

The Umbral lamp also introduces the concept of Soul Flaying, allowing players to extract the soul of an enemy and slow them down for an advantage. Additionally, dying in the game transports players to Umbral as a second chance to defeat bosses or progress further. Players can restore health, fast travel, and access online functions at Vestiges spread throughout the game world. They can also plant their own Vestiges in specific flowerbeds.

Although frame rate issues were present in the pre-release build, the game appears to be coming together nicely. The dueling worlds of Axiom and Umbral are central to the core experience and have been well-implemented. Lords of the Fallen is shaping up to be a standout title in the Souls-like genre, offering a similar experience to titles like Nioh 2.