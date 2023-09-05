The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority Utilizes Smart Water Technology to Improve Service

The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority (ABCWUA) in New Mexico is actively implementing smart digital solutions to optimize its water distribution system and provide uninterrupted service to its customers. The goal is to fully rely on advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) within the next three to four years.

ABCWUA has been using smart water technology from Sensus, a Xylem brand, since 2011. The latest addition is water pressure monitoring, which is remotely managed from the water authority’s offices. By proactively monitoring water consumption and pressure, potential issues can be identified and resolved before customers experience any disruption in service.

The water provider’s Sensus residential water meters report pressure data into the cloud-hosted Sensus Analytics Pressure Profile software application. This technology streamlines the pressure management process, eliminating administrative tasks and the need for physical inspections. Utility personnel can easily access the pressure data and receive automated alerts when pressure deviations occur. This allows for quick identification and resolution of any pressure-related problems.

ABCWUA has also implemented Sensus’ battery-powered Smart Gateway Sensor Interface at pressure-reducing valve sites. These sensors, along with ally meters and pressure management software, work together to detect and locate the cause of ongoing pressure spikes. By optimizing each pressure zone based on the data collected, the water authority is able to enhance system performance and minimize service disruptions.

The adoption of smart water solutions has significantly improved workflow efficiency for ABCWUA. The shift from a “boots-on-the-ground” approach to digital technology has reduced service calls and routine maintenance. Issues that used to take weeks to resolve can now be pinpointed and addressed within hours.

As an early adopter of smart water technology, ABCWUA strives for continuous improvement in its water distribution system. The authority plans to leverage advanced pressure management data for hydraulic model verification, further enhancing water loss and quality.

Source: Joseph Dryer, technical solutions manager with Sensus, a Xylem brand.