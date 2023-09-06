The Most Ridiculous Things People Posted Online Last Month

People never cease to amaze us with the foolish things they post on the internet. Here are 20 examples of the dumbest posts from the past month.

1. On math: One individual confidently claimed that 2 + 2 equals 5. Clearly, they need to brush up on their arithmetic.

2. On dairy: A person expressed shock and disbelief that milk comes from cows. Apparently, they were unaware of this basic fact.

3. On paint: Someone posted a picture of themselves attempting to eat a can of paint, claiming it was a new food trend. We can assure you, paint is not meant to be consumed.

4. On continents: A post claimed that Australia is not a real continent, but rather an elaborate hoax. We assure you, Australia is indeed a real continent.

5. On the animal kingdom: An individual suggested that zebras are just horses painted in stripes. This is obviously not the case, as zebras are a distinct species.

6. On fish: A person shared a picture of a fish they caught and claimed it was the biggest fish ever caught. However, it was clearly a small fish, nothing extraordinary.

7. On germs: Someone argued that germs are a conspiracy invented by the government. Germs are real and can cause illness, it’s not a conspiracy theory.

8. On vanilla ice cream: A post questioned why vanilla ice cream is called “vanilla” when it is white and not vanilla-flavored. The term “vanilla” refers to the type of flavoring used, not the actual color of the ice cream.

9. On mirrors: An individual asked why they couldn’t take a picture of themselves in a mirror without their reflection appearing. Mirrors reflect light, which is why you can see yourself in them.

10. On cells: Someone claimed that humans are made up of cells, but they didn’t believe it because they can’t see them. Cells are the building blocks of all living organisms and are too small to be seen with the naked eye.

These are just a few examples of the ridiculous things people posted on the internet last month. It’s truly astonishing how uninformed or misinformed some individuals can be. Remember, not everything you see online is accurate or true.

Definitions:

– Arithmetic: the branch of mathematics that deals with the properties and manipulation of numbers.

– Germs: microorganisms, especially bacteria, that can cause disease.

– Cells: the smallest structural and functional unit of an organism.

