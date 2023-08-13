How to Hide Washing Machine Hookups

Along with keeping your washing machine clean, it’s important to ensure that the area around it is tidy and stylish. To hide the wires, cords, and plumbing that are needed for your washing machine to function, there are various hookups to consider and different ways to make them less noticeable.

One option is to construct a simple box using wood. Glue, screw, or nail the pieces together, leaving spaces for hoses, cords, and pipes to enter and exit the box. You can also add decorative details or paint the box to make it more visually appealing.

Another option is to add a cabinet or create a closet around the hookups. This provides a bigger and more enclosed space to hide the hookups. Pre-made items like the Billy/Oxberg Bookcase with doors from IKEA can be used for this purpose.

If you prefer a more temporary and flexible solution, you can put up a curtain in front of the hookups. Settle on a fabric curtain that suits the space and complements your laundry room decor.

Another creative idea is to hang laundry-themed art in front of the hookups. This not only covers the hookups but also adds a decorative touch to your laundry room. Look for art pieces that come in different sizes and offer various framing options.

For a boho-chic vibe, you can hang a macramé piece that fully covers the hookups. There are many attractive options available with different designs, adds knots, twisted elements, fringe, and beads.

Sizable baskets can also be used to cover up the hookups. Whether placed on the floor or attached to a wall, they can add a practical and aesthetic element to your laundry area. Consider the Beachcomber Handwoven Seagrass Basket Collection from Pottery Barn for a range of different-sized baskets.

If your hookups are above the washing machine, repurpose an over-the-toilet rack. Remove the backing and shelves of the rack to accommodate the hookups. The Dover Over the Toilet Hutch from Target is one example with hiding storage space and a towel rod.

Finally, privacy screens or room dividers can be used to keep the hookups out of view. Simply stand one up in front of the hookups for an instant hiding solution.

Remember to be cautious when dealing with electrical cords and plumbing. Ensure that you don’t disrupt the water flow, damage any cords, or create any fire hazards.