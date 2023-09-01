Introducing the MUSE Digital Art Award: Showcasing Zero-Emissions Art

PPDS, the leading global distributor for Philips Professional Displays, is proud to announce the launch of the MUSE Digital Art Award and exhibition. This innovative program aims to showcase zero-emissions digital artworks and provide a platform for digital artists and art students worldwide.

The MUSE Digital Art Award will feature the works of 20 finalists, which will be exhibited on a power-free Philips Tableaux display at a prestigious venue in Milan, Italy. While the venue has yet to be revealed, it promises to be a space that will captivate art enthusiasts and inspire creativity.

The first prize winner of the MUSE Digital Art Award will receive a cash award of €3,000 ($3,126 USD) and a Philips Tableaux display. These prizes not only recognize the talent and creativity of the winner but also support their future artistic endeavors.

In the creation of this program, PPDS has collaborated with art schools, colleges, and universities in Italy. This partnership aims to foster the development of eco-sustainable guidelines within the creative process. By integrating these guidelines from the studio practice to the exhibition, the MUSE Digital Art Award hopes to inspire a new generation of artists who prioritize environmental sustainability.

The program has gained the support of the MNAD (National Museum of Digital Art), an autonomous museum established by Italy’s Ministry of Culture. The MNAD’s endorsement validates the importance and relevance of this initiative in the art world, shedding light on the significance of zero-emissions art.

Luca Guariniello, Marketing Manager Italy at PPDS, and Julia Rajacic, Art Curator, spearheaded this collaboration. Their vision is to explore new frontiers in art and harness the power of creativity and technology to address the social and environmental challenges faced by our world today.

Guariniello expressed, “Communities dealing with uncertainty require innovation. Creativity, combined with technology, plays a vital role in shaping innovative future scenarios and experimenting with promising solutions. With MUSE, we aim to pave the way for the first zero-emission digital art exhibition in Italy, bringing together the most artistic minds to inspire us all and ensure a better future for future generations.”

The MUSE Digital Art Award is an exciting opportunity for digital artists to dive into a new medium and contribute their unique perspectives to the art world. By showcasing the potential of zero-emissions art, this program seeks to encourage artists to think sustainably and spur creativity that champions a brighter future for all.

Sources:

– PPDS press release

– MNAD (National Museum of Digital Art) support