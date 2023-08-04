PowerColor Unveils Red Devil RX 7800 XT Graphics Card

PowerColor recently made an accidental reveal of their latest graphics card, the Red Devil RX 7800 XT, ahead of AMD’s official announcement. This new graphics card features a RDNA3 GPU with 3840 Stream Processors, offering the same number of cores as the previous generation RX 6800 non-XT.

With a clock speed of 2255 MHz for gaming and 2565 MHz for boost, the RX 7800 XT surpasses AMD’s reference clock speeds. PowerColor has shared the full specifications of the card, even before AMD’s official announcement.

The RX 7800 XT is equipped with 16GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit bus, with a memory speed of 18 Gbps. This configuration is similar to the RX 6800 series, but with higher memory speed and bandwidth.

PowerColor recommends using an 800W power supply and two 8-pin power connectors for optimal performance. The graphics card features an upgraded triple ringed-fan cooling solution, heatpipes running through the heatsink, and a copper plate directly touching the GPU to efficiently transfer heat.

Interestingly, the product page for the RX 7800 XT confirms the use of a Navi 32 GPU, which has not been publicly announced by AMD. This revelation may have consequences for PowerColor, as AMD had only recently confirmed the upcoming release of new ‘enthusiast-class’ Radeon GPUs.

The full specifications disclosure for the Red Devil RX 7800 XT provides gamers with an early look at what to expect. It is expected that official details from AMD will be announced in the near future.