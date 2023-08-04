PowerColor Leaks AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Graphics Card

PowerColor has leaked AMD’s upcoming Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card, which will feature a brand new RDNA 3 GPU SKU with 16 GB VRAM. The leaked variant is PowerColor’s own Red Devil design, showcasing custom cooling and PCB designs. This leak offers the first glimpse of the upcoming 7800 XT series.

In terms of specifications, the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT GPU will consist of a combination of Navi 31 and Navi 32 MCM GPUs. The pictured configuration is based on the Navi 31 GPU, with four MCDs compared to the full Navi 31 GPUs’ six MCDs. The GPU core includes 3840 cores within 60 Compute Units, operating at a game clock of up to 2255 MHz and a boost clock of up to 2565 MHz, resulting in approximately 40 TFLOPs of compute power.

The graphics card will come equipped with 16 GB of GDDR6 VRAM operating across a 256-bit wide bus interface. It will also feature 64 MB of Infinity Cache, offering a pin speed of 18 Gbps for a total bandwidth of 576 GB/s. The PowerColor variant of the 7800 XT requires a minimum of 800W PSUs to boot, indicating an estimated TBP of around 300W.

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card will boast an 18-Phase VRM design on its PCB. The GPU itself is a more compact version utilizing the Navi 32 GPU. Some highlighted features of the card include a metal-reinforced backplate, dual BIOS, high-quality 14-layer PCB design, DrMOS with IMON digital monitoring, optimum heatpipe arrangement, personalized ARGB lighting effect, and ring-fan blade design.

The pricing for the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card is yet to be determined, but it is speculated to be around $600 US, considering the previous launch price of the Radeon RX 7900 GRE at $649 US. AMD is expected to release the 7800 XT alongside the Radeon RX 7700 XT this quarter. More information is likely to be revealed at Gamescom 2023.

However, keep in mind that the above details are a leak and should be taken with a grain of salt until officially confirmed by AMD.