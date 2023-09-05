PowerA Releases New RGB Wired Controller for Xbox Series X/S with Lumectra Lights

PowerA, a popular accessory maker, has introduced a new gaming controller for Xbox Series X/S consoles. The PowerA Advantage Wired Controller comes with a range of exciting features, including hair triggers, customizable rear buttons, and four-zone RGB lighting with three preprogrammed modes. Priced at $44.99, this wired gamepad is available in black or white and offers a detachable USB-C cable.

However, what sets the Advantage Wired Controller apart is its integration with Lumectra LED strips. PowerA has included an IR blaster in the controller, enabling users to control Lumectra light strips that are not smart-enabled. The Lumectra LED strips come in two variants: a four-foot RGB strip, which can be bundled with the controller for $54.99, and a standalone 18-foot RGB strip available for $19.99. Both strips can be controlled using the IR blaster, with the 18-foot strip also coming with its own IR remote control.

While PowerA is known for its reliable gaming controllers, the Lumectra light strips have faced some criticism for their generic appearance. Many users have pointed out that they resemble inexpensive LED strips from lesser-known brands found on platforms like Amazon or AliExpress. Some have questioned the need for such lights, suggesting alternative options like generic LEDs and washi tape.

Despite the mixed reception towards the Lumectra lights, there may still be consumers interested in combining the controller and strip lights for a gamer-focused setup. It is worth noting that discounts on these products are likely to become available in the future, making them more appealing to a wider audience.

Overall, the PowerA Advantage Wired Controller with Lumectra Lights offers a unique gaming experience for Xbox players who enjoy added customization and visual effects.

