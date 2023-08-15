The Insect Collection: LEGO Ideas Set Leaves Out Two Brick-Built Insects

The LEGO Ideas set 21342 The Insect Collection has recently been revealed, and it is confirmed that only three out of the original five brick-built insects made it into the final build. This has generated disappointment among some builders who favored the designs of the ladybug and bee.

However, it is worth noting that both the ladybug and bee are still included in the set, although their representation is reduced. A brick-built honeybee can be found below the Blue Morpho Butterfly, sharing its flowery habitat. The ladybug is represented by a couple of studs placed strategically, near the Chinese Mantis, which could be seen as a predator.

The decision to exclude the ladybug and bee as fully buildable versions may have been influenced by their smaller scale compared to the other insects. The final designs of the Blue Morpho Butterfly, Hercules Beetle, and Chinese Mantis have received additional details and colors compared to the original design created by José María, a Spanish builder. This compromise allowed the main trio to shine with enhanced intricacy and quality.

While some fans have expressed outrage on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit, there are still positive reactions to the LEGO Ideas set 21342 The Insect Collection. Many see the inclusion of the honeybee and ladybug, albeit in a limited form, as an opportunity for the main insects to stand out.

The 21342 The Insect Collection set will be available for LEGO Insiders on September 4 and for everyone else on September 7, with a price tag of £69.99 / $79.99 / €79.99.