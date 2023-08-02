Diablo 4 Glitch Allows Transfer of Characters, Raises Concerns

A newly-discovered glitch in Diablo 4 has caused a stir among players. The glitch enables players to transfer their characters from the Eternal Realm to the Seasonal Realm, prompting concerns about the potential for a ban from Blizzard.

To exploit the glitch, players need to be in a group with a friend who is in the Seasonal Realm. They briefly disconnect their internet connection and then log back into the Seasonal Realm with their Eternal character. By doing this, Eternal characters can take advantage of the Seasonal Blessing experience boost, allowing them to level up faster than normal. They can also transfer their gear and inventory items, which poses balance issues for the Seasonal Realm.

For example, players can sell their items for gold, allowing for inter-realm gold transfer. They can also give Aspects and items to their Seasonal character through the stash. However, Malignant Hearts do not work in the Eternal Realm.

While this is clearly not intended gameplay, it appears to be popular among some players. There are concerns that Blizzard may issue retroactive bans to those who have used this glitch. Some players worry about unintentionally benefiting from the glitch and facing a ban as a result.

Blizzard has not commented on potential bans, and fans are eagerly awaiting the patch notes for the upcoming update on August 8. Despite these issues, Diablo 4 has had a successful launch, attracting over 10 million players in June and becoming Blizzard’s fastest-selling game to date.

If you’re still playing Diablo 4, IGN offers an interactive map to track your progress in the game.