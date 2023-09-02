Porsche Unveils World’s Most Expensive Steering Wheel for Racing Simulators

Porsche’s North American Design division has revealed the world’s most expensive steering wheel designed for racing simulators, drawing inspiration from the steering wheels used in their popular 911 GT3 Cup race cars. This limited edition steering wheel, with only 150 examples available, is a replica of the ones used in the Porsche Carrera Cup series race cars worldwide, including those used in the Australian competition since 2022.

The sim racing steering wheel is constructed using the same materials found in the actual race cars, including carbon-fiber for strength and rigidity, as well as backlit buttons for enhanced visibility. It can be easily installed on any existing sim racing wheel base with a six-hole, 70mm layout. Additionally, the buttons and paddle shifters on the steering wheel can be mapped in-game by connecting it to a PC via a USB port.

However, the luxury of having a genuine Porsche part for your sim rig comes at a hefty price. The Porsche steering wheel costs $US10,475 (approximately $AU16,200), excluding shipping and other associated expenses. This makes it the most expensive standalone wheel attachment ever created, surpassing the $2300 replica of the BMW M4 GT3 controls made by Fanatec. In comparison, UK company bf1systems produces the ‘Auriga Drive,’ a simulator replica of the Porsche 911 GT3 R’s steering wheel, complete with traction control, ABS, and engine map adjustment buttons, priced at £4000 ($AU7800).

While the price may seem exorbitant, Porsche enthusiasts and avid sim racers may find value in owning an authentic piece of the brand’s racing heritage. The luxury and attention to detail that Porsche has put into designing this steering wheel are undoubtedly appealing to those seeking a premium sim racing experience.

In conclusion, Porsche has launched an exclusive and high-priced steering wheel designed specifically for racing simulators. This limited edition offering provides sim racers with the opportunity to enhance their virtual driving experience with a replica of the steering wheels used in actual Porsche race cars. Although it comes at a hefty price, the allure of owning a genuine Porsche accessory may make it worthwhile for enthusiasts and collectors.

Definition:

– Sim racing: Sim racing, or simulation racing, refers to the genre of video games or computer programs that simulate real-world racing scenarios and vehicle physics.

– Carbon-fiber: Carbon-fiber is a composite material made of carbon fiber-reinforced polymer. It is known for its high strength-to-weight ratio and is commonly used in aerospace, automotive, and other industries for its lightweight and durable properties.

Sources:

– Jordan Mulach is a journalist who has worked for various automotive publications, including Auto Action, MotorsportM8, and The Supercars Collective.

– Porsche Design of America (no URL provided)

– Fanatec (no URL provided)

– bf1systems (no URL provided)