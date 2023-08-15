Porsche’s Off-Road Porsche 911 Dakar Sets Impressive Lap Time

Five years ago, Porsche developed the 919 Evo, an unrestricted version of its Le Mans-winning prototype. The car was able to break the Nürburgring’s lap record by a massive 51-second margin. Despite its lack of restrictions, the 919 Evo still had to abide by the rules of circuit racing. However, Porsche has now taken its racing capabilities to a whole new level with the off-road-focused Porsche 911 Dakar.

The German magazine Sport Auto recently tested the off-road Porsche 911 Dakar on the iconic racetrack. Test driver Christian Gebhardt pushed the car to its limits, taking advantage of every possible shortcut and using the barriers as track limits. He even drove through a gap in the Armco barriers to navigate through the abandoned Steilstrecke hillclimb, eliminating the banked concrete-paved Karussell from the lap.

Despite the challenging terrain, the Porsche 911 Dakar crossed the finish line with an impressive lap time of 7 minutes and 39.4 seconds. This time is faster than both the Bugatti Veyron and the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. It’s worth noting that the Porsche 911 Dakar is equipped with Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain tires, making its performance even more impressive.

While the lap time is already remarkable, there is still potential for improvement. With more aggressive shortcuts and a more specialized 911 Dakar built for the task, Porsche could potentially achieve an even faster time. It would be fascinating to see Porsche take on the challenge and make a similar effort to what they did with the 919 Evo.

Overall, the off-road Porsche 911 Dakar has showcased its exceptional capabilities on the racetrack, proving that it can handle terrain where most racers wouldn’t dare to go.