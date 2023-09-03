In this edition of Box Art Brawl, we will be taking a look at the box art for Sea of Stars on the Nintendo Switch. Developed by Sabotage Studio, the game was released digitally on the eShop in August, with physical editions set to launch in 2024. It’s important to note that the artwork for both the Western and Japanese versions may undergo changes before the official launch.

Let’s start with the Western design for Sea of Stars. The European and North American version features the standard key art that is familiar to most players. The artwork showcases the Solstice Warriors, Valere and Zale, against a backdrop of a majestic blue moon. The composition is well-executed, with the moon drawing the viewer’s attention towards the characters and the logo placed at the bottom. It is a clean and impressive design that captures the essence of the game.

On the other hand, the Japanese box art takes a slightly different approach. It is a busier design that includes additional playable characters that players will encounter on their journey. Valere and Zale are still the main focus, but this time they are joined by Garl. The overall color palette is softer and brighter compared to the Western version, creating a different visual impact.

Both designs have their merits, making it a tough decision to choose the best one. Which region’s box art will win the crown remains to be seen. Cast your vote and let your voice be heard!

Box Art Brawl: Sea of Stars source article [Nintendo Life].

