CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Box Art Brawl: Sea of Stars

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 3, 2023
Box Art Brawl: Sea of Stars

In this edition of Box Art Brawl, we will be taking a look at the box art for Sea of Stars on the Nintendo Switch. Developed by Sabotage Studio, the game was released digitally on the eShop in August, with physical editions set to launch in 2024. It’s important to note that the artwork for both the Western and Japanese versions may undergo changes before the official launch.
Let’s start with the Western design for Sea of Stars. The European and North American version features the standard key art that is familiar to most players. The artwork showcases the Solstice Warriors, Valere and Zale, against a backdrop of a majestic blue moon. The composition is well-executed, with the moon drawing the viewer’s attention towards the characters and the logo placed at the bottom. It is a clean and impressive design that captures the essence of the game.
On the other hand, the Japanese box art takes a slightly different approach. It is a busier design that includes additional playable characters that players will encounter on their journey. Valere and Zale are still the main focus, but this time they are joined by Garl. The overall color palette is softer and brighter compared to the Western version, creating a different visual impact.
Both designs have their merits, making it a tough decision to choose the best one. Which region’s box art will win the crown remains to be seen. Cast your vote and let your voice be heard!
Box Art Brawl: Sea of Stars source article [Nintendo Life].

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

The Realme C51: A Revolutionary Smartphone with Powerful Features

Sep 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs S23 Ultra: Rumored Upgrades

Sep 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Digital Lens Corrections and the Debate on Raw Processing

Sep 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

The Realme C51: A Revolutionary Smartphone with Powerful Features

Sep 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs S23 Ultra: Rumored Upgrades

Sep 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

A Journey Through the Wilderness

Sep 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

SpaceX Falcon 9 Set to Launch Another Batch of Starlink Satellites

Sep 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments