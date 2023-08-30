Police Track Down Suspected Car Thief Using Apple AirTag

Police in Nashville were able to track down a suspected car thief with the help of an Apple AirTag that was placed inside the stolen vehicle. The victim reported the theft on August 3rd and informed the police that an AirTag was present in the car.

Officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department were able to track the 2016 Dodge Charger Scat Pack by following the signals from the AirTag. The device pinged on Bell Road, leading the officers to the location of the stolen vehicle.

With the assistance of the aviation unit officers, the stolen car was found, and the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Kevonta Brooks, eventually parked near a barbershop on Mountain View Road. The officers in the air provided a description of Brooks to the officers on the ground, which enabled them to apprehend him.

During his arrest, Brooks was found to be in possession of several items, including a screwdriver, a vehicle key fob, and a vehicle key reprogramming device. Additionally, a handgun, 49 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and multiple small plastic baggies were also discovered in his possession.

Brooks is facing several charges, including vehicle theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He is currently in custody on a $28,500 bond and is not eligible for release at this time, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

This incident highlights the potential benefits of utilizing tracking devices like the Apple AirTag in efforts to recover stolen vehicles. The use of technology in law enforcement plays a crucial role in ensuring the security and safety of individuals and their property.

Sources: Metro Nashville Police Department, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office