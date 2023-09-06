Polestar Teases Plans to Launch a Phone for Seamless Integration with its Cars

Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer Polestar has surprised everyone by announcing its plans to develop a phone that seamlessly pairs with its cars. The announcement was made by CEO Thomas Ingenlath in an interview with CNBC. According to Ingenlath, the phone will be available for sale in China by the end of the year, coinciding with the launch of Polestar’s electric SUV, the Polestar 4, in 2023.

The development of the Polestar phone is a joint effort between Polestar and Chinese tech company Xingji Meizu, which is owned by Polestar’s parent company Geely. Although this move may seem like an attempt to compete with major cellphone manufacturers like Apple in the Chinese market, Ingenlath clarified that the focus is on enhancing the driving experience for Polestar owners.

The integration of the Polestar phone with the Polestar car aims to create a seamless transition between the two devices. Apps will be able to migrate effortlessly from the phone to the car, similar to how they transfer between a phone and tablet on some devices today. Ingenlath envisions the car becoming like a mobile phone on wheels, providing a convenient and connected experience for drivers.

To achieve this level of integration, the Polestar phone and its cars will run on the same operating system. As there is no Android operating system in China, Polestar will rely on Chinese systems like FlyMe. This will ensure that both the phone and the car can run the same apps and programs. Interestingly, Xingji Meizu is also developing a new operating system that could potentially be used in both Polestar cars and phones.

This move by Polestar reflects the growing trend of automakers seeking to bridge the gap between cars and mobile technology. Apple, for example, is working on its CarPlay integration and its rumored plans for an Apple car. Although the exact details of these developments are still uncertain, it is clear that automakers see the potential in creating a seamless technological experience for their customers.

Sources:

– CNBC