Polestar to Launch its Own Smartphone Highlighting Technology-Packed Cars

Polestar, the Swedish-based EV maker, has announced that it will be launching its own smartphone in December. The phone, produced by Xingji Meizu, a smartphone company owned by Polestar’s parent company Geely, will not be challenging major smartphone makers like Apple and Oppo. Instead, it will serve as a way to showcase the technology-packed features of Polestar’s cars, emphasizing that they are essentially computers on wheels.

According to Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath, the seamless transition between smartphones and cars will be a key focus for the company. The spokesperson did not disclose specific details about the phone’s launch or target markets, but it is clear that Polestar aims to enter the higher market segment with its smartphone subsidiary.

An interesting aspect to consider is the operating system compatibility. While Polestar’s electric cars come with native Android software, Xingji Meizu’s smartphones use an OS called Flyme, which is also based on Android. Polestar’s decision to incorporate Xingji Meizu’s software in their cars could potentially enhance the seamless integration between the phone and the vehicle.

It is worth noting that this move by Polestar follows a trend of EV makers in China expanding beyond the automotive industry. For instance, NIO has expressed its intention to release its own phone this month. Additionally, Polestar has entered into partnerships with Sweden’s Cake to manufacture electric mopeds and with Sweden’s Allebike to develop a Polestar-branded non-electric mountain bike.

Overall, Polestar’s foray into the smartphone market signifies its commitment to showcasing its advanced technology and expanding its brand presence beyond the automotive sector.

– Definition of Polestar: Polestar is a Swedish-based, Chinese-owned electric vehicle manufacturer.

– Definition of EV: EV stands for electric vehicle, which refers to a vehicle powered by one or more electric motors using energy stored in rechargeable batteries.

– Definition of Geely: Geely is a Chinese multinational automotive company that owns Polestar.

– Definition of Xingji Meizu: Xingji Meizu is a smartphone company owned by Geely, Polestar’s parent company.

– Definition of OS: OS stands for operating system, which is the software that manages and operates a computer system.

