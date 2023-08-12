The Pokémon World Championships Crack Down on Hacked Pokémon

The Pokémon World Championships is currently taking place in Yokohama, Japan, following the same format as previous years. However, this year’s tournament has faced some controversy in the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet competition.

According to a story on Kotaku, tournament organizers have implemented stricter checks that have caught several professional players off guard. Those using hacked versions of Pokémon to create their own perfect team and bypass training have been disqualified. Programs like PKHeX, which allow players to edit save data and create hacked teams, have been identified and penalized.

Disqualified players have taken to social media to warn others in the competitive Pokémon scene. Some trainers have welcomed these checks, viewing them as necessary to keep up with evolving metas and maintain a high level of gameplay without relying on hacked Pokémon. Others argue that Pokémon games should offer an easier way or system for trainers to assemble a competitive party without spending excessive time leveling up.

Despite the disqualifications, Federico Camporesi, the runner-up at the 2020 World Championship, was able to proceed to the second day of the tournament. However, a hacked Ursaluna Pokémon from the Hisui region was removed from his party, resulting in a loss.

In related news, the World Championships closing ceremony is expected to include official Scarlet and Violet announcements. This crackdown on hacked Pokémon serves as an indication that The Pokémon Company is taking steps to ensure fair play and maintain the integrity of the competition.

What are your thoughts on the disqualifications of professional players? Should Pokémon games provide an easier way for trainers to assemble a competitive party for tournament play? Share your thoughts in the comments.