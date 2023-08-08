The Pokémon Trading Card Game Joins Nintendo Switch Online’s Game Boy Library

The Pokémon Trading Card Game, a digital version of the beloved TCG released in 1998, is now available on the Nintendo Switch Online’s Game Boy library. This announcement was made during the Pokémon Presents event in August. While the game may not be one of the most-requested traditional titles, it remains a fan-favorite.

Both the Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon Stadium 2 are now accessible on the service as of August 8th. To download these games, users will need Nintendo Switch Online and the Expansion Pack. Fortunately, all of this can be done directly from the Switch Online app on the console itself.

During the event, the traditional Pokémon games such as Red, Blue, Yellow, Gold, Silver, and Crystal were not mentioned. However, the addition of the Pokémon Trading Card Game is a promising sign for the future availability of more Game Boy titles.

These games have become increasingly sought after, especially since Nintendo discontinued the 3DS and Wii U eShops in March 2023. This means that playing games like Pokémon Red and Gold now requires the original Game Boy or Game Boy Color consoles.

Nintendo introduced the Game Boy collection to the service back in February, with popular titles like Tetris, Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX included at launch.

In April, the original Pokémon Stadium also arrived on Nintendo Switch Online, joining other fan favorites such as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Pokémon Snap, Star Fox 64, and more.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game received a 9/10 review from IGN in 2000. Reflecting on the game’s quality, IGN stated, “If Nintendo keeps making Pokémon video games of this caliber, those creatures aren’t going away anytime soon.”

The Pokémon Presents event also unveiled two new Pokémon animated series and announced the addition of Scarlet and Violet Pokémon to Pokémon Go. Additionally, the release date for The Teal Mask expansion was revealed.

