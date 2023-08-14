Pokemon Company Announces Paradox Pokemon and Return of Ace Spec Cards to TCG

The Pokemon Company has announced that Paradox Pokemon will be making their debut in the Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG) through a new expansion. The announcement came during the closing ceremonies of the 2023 Pokemon World Championship event.

Along with the introduction of Paradox Pokemon, the trailer also revealed that Ace Spec cards will be making a comeback to the TCG in 2024. Ace Spec cards are powerful Item cards limited to one per deck.

The trailer showcased several Paradox Pokemon cards, including Scream Tail, Brute Bonnect, Iron Bundle, Iron Moth, Roaring Moon, and Iron Valiant. Roaring Moon and Iron Valiant will make their debut as ex cards. These new Paradox Pokemon cards will be released in Japan on October 27, 2023, as part of the Ancient Roar & Future Flash set, followed by their release overseas on November 3, 2023, as part of the Paradox Rift set.

In addition to the Paradox Pokemon announcement, the trailer also hinted at the return of Ace Spec cards in 2024. Ace Spec cards were first introduced in 2012 and are known for their immense power. Only one Ace Spec card is allowed per deck, and there are currently 13 of these cards released in English.

The introduction of Paradox Pokemon and the return of Ace Spec cards are expected to bring significant changes to the Pokemon TCG meta, potentially impacting the strategies and decks used in the upcoming 2024 World Championship.