The Pokemon Company to Retire TCG Dex Mobile App

The Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG) has been a beloved aspect of the Pokemon brand since its introduction in 1999. Over the years, numerous card sets have been released, leading to a vast collection of cards that trainers have accumulated. To aid players in cataloging their collections and searching for specific cards, The Pokemon Company released the TCG Dex mobile app.

However, The Pokemon Company has now announced that the TCG Dex app will be retired and removed from both the Google Play and App Store. The official blog post on the Pokemon website specifies that the app will no longer be available for download from September 20, 2023, at approximately 10 AM PST.

The TCG Dex app allowed players to use their device’s camera to scan their TCG card collection and create a digital catalog. This made it convenient for trainers to keep track of their cards digitally. Unfortunately, the app will no longer be supported, and all data associated with it will be lost after September 20th.

This retirement follows the previous closure of Pokemon TCG Online on June 5, 2023. However, the Trading Card Game Live app was introduced as a replacement, ensuring that players still have a digital trading card game experience.

The reason behind the retirement of TCG Dex is to allow The Pokemon Company to dedicate their resources to the ongoing development of TCG Live, providing players with the best possible TCG experience. It’s worth noting that the Card Dex data will not be exportable or transferrable in any way.

Moving forward, the Trading Card Database will be the primary option for searching Pokemon cards. This database will serve as a valuable resource for trainers looking to find information about specific cards or sets.

In conclusion, while the TCG Dex app will no longer be available, players can still enjoy the immersive experience of the Pokemon Trading Card Game through the TCG Live app. The Pokemon Company aims to continue providing a top-notch TCG experience for all trainers.

Sources:

– The Pokemon Company