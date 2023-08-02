Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Increased Storage for Trainers

To help trainers prepare for Pokémon GO Fest 2023 events, there have been increases in the limits for Pokémon Storage and Item Bag Storage in Pokémon GO. This is especially significant as a wide range of Pokémon will be available in August and during the four GO Fest events this month.

The Pokémon Storage limit has been raised to a maximum of 6800, adding 500 more spots from the previous limit of 6300. This allows trainers to store a greater number of Pokémon, ready to catch and trade during the upcoming events.

Similarly, the Item Bag Storage has been increased to a maximum of 5800, with an additional 500 spots compared to the previous limit of 5300. This enables trainers to carry more items, such as Poké Balls, Berries, and Revives, that are essential for their Pokémon-catching adventures.

It’s important to note that increasing Pokémon storage or Item bag storage comes with a cost. Currently, trainers can expand their storage by 50 spaces for 200 coins in the in-game shop. Therefore, if you find yourself running out of space quickly, it is advisable to wait until closer to the GO Fest dates to upgrade. This way, you can maximize your storage capacity without the temptation of unnecessarily filling it up before the events.

With the increased storage limits, trainers can better prepare for Pokémon GO Fest 2023. Capture as many Pokémon as you can and make the most out of this exciting event!