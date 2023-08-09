CityLife

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 7-Star Tera Raid Event and Prepare the Offense

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 9, 2023
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s highly anticipated 7-Star Tera Raid Event, featuring Mewtwo, is coming soon. However, before that, players can participate in the Prepare the Offense event, which introduces a different set of Pokémon to battle against.

From today until August 17th, and then again from September 1st to 17th, trainers will have the opportunity to engage in 5-Star Raid Battles against Scizor, Hydreigon, and Blissey. This event aims to prepare players and help them capture the perfect Pokémon to defeat Mewtwo next month. Mewtwo will be available during the second wave of the Prepare the Offense raid and will be of Psychic Tera-type, making it an exciting opportunity to catch this legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

Additionally, this event coincides with the release of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero’s part one DLC, The Teal Mask, which will be available on September 13th.

Are you planning to challenge and capture these Pokémon? Let us know in the comments section.

