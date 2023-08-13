Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Second Expansion Introduces New Tera Type and Returns All Previous Starter Pokemon

The second expansion of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, titled The Indigo Disk, recently released a new trailer showcasing the return of all previous starter Pokemon. Alongside these familiar faces, the expansion will also introduce a new Tera Type that appears to combine the powers of all other types.

The trailer highlights the inclusion of beloved grass, fire, and water-type starters from previous generations, such as Torchic, Cyndaquil, Piplup, Snivy, Rowlet, Litten, Chikorita, Charmander, Squirtle, and many more. The trailer assures players that these Pokemon will be available in abundance, making it easy to catch their favorites or even complete their collection of starter Pokemon.

Additionally, the trailer provides a glimpse of new moves that players can expect in the expansion. These include Psychic Noise, a move that deals damage and prevents the target from healing, and Upper Hand, a move that allows the user to strike before the opponent’s priority move. The trailer also showcases the powerful Raging Bolt, a Electric/Dragon type version of Raikou, and Iron Crown, a Steel/Psychic type version of Cobalion, each with their unique and devastating moves.

Furthermore, the trailer unveils a new Tera Type, a type that combines all other types. While not much information is given about this type, it promises to be exceptionally powerful and special.

The Indigo Disk is the second part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It follows the first part, The Teal Mask, and is set to release in Winter 2023. Players can look forward to an exciting adventure filled with familiar Pokemon, new moves, and the introduction of a formidable Tera Type.

