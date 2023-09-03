Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Teal Mask DLC to Feature New Pokémon, Including Bloodmoon Ursaulana and Sinistcha

According to Centro Leaks, known as “the biggest source of Pokémon leaks, rumours, and news,” the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Teal Mask DLC will introduce new arrivals to the game. The DLC, set to launch on September 13th, will include new Pokémon such as Munkidori, Okidogi, Fezandipiti, Ogerpon, Dipplin, and Poltchageist, along with the newly revealed Bloodmoon Ursaulana and Sinistcha.

The Sinistcha is a Pokémon that disguises itself as tea, attempting to deceive people into consuming it and draining their life-force. Although it is generally unsuccessful in its ruse, Sinistcha bears a resemblance to Poltchageist, except for its different container.

Bloodmoon Ursaulana is a Ground/Steel-type Pokémon. In the Scarlet version of the game, it is described as having crossed the sea and washed ashore in a new land, resulting in its unique appearance and special powers. In the Violet version, this particular Ursaulana has the ability to see in the dark with its left eye and protects itself with mud as hard as iron.

While these leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed, players can anticipate the release of the DLC later this month. Pokémon Go players will also be delighted to know that the game will soon introduce the first batch of additions from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, allowing players to explore the Paldea region. The initial lineup includes Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Quaxly, Quaxwell, Quaquaval, Lechonk, and Oinkologne, with Shiny variants available for some Pokémon.

The A Paldean Adventure event in Pokémon Go will showcase these new Pokémon starting on September 5th until September 10th, marking the beginning of the latest season’s updates. As excitement builds for the launch of the DLC and the new Pokémon additions, players can expect an immersive and thrilling experience in the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Source: Centro Leaks