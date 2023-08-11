CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC to Release in Two Parts, Hong Kong Receives Packaged Code Release

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 11, 2023
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC to Release in Two Parts, Hong Kong Receives Packaged Code Release

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC will be launching in two parts. The first part is scheduled to release on September 13th, 2022, with the second part following in Winter 2023.

Nintendo has announced a packaged release of the DLC for Pokémon trainers located in Hong Kong. However, instead of a physical game cartridge, this release includes a code that can be redeemed on the Nintendo Switch. The code will grant access to The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk when they become available. It’s important for fans to redeem the correct version of the DLC on the Switch eShop when using this code.

While there haven’t been any mentions of a similar release in other regions, in the past, Pokémon Sword and Shield received a similar boxed version, which included the game and the Expansion Pass containing The Isle of Armor & The Crown Tundra.

It remains to be seen if a similar release will be made available for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in the West. Would you be interested in a physical release that includes the DLC? Let us know in the comments.

(Note: I have removed the specific images, sources, and contact information from the original article while retaining the key facts and reorganizing the information into paragraphs for better readability.)

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

New Title: The Effects of Exercise on Mental Health

Aug 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

iOS 17 Brings New Functionality to AirPods

Aug 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

The iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via Satellite Saves Family Trapped in Maui Wildfires

Aug 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

How Global Data Centers are Paving the Way for Next-Generation Telecommunications Networks

Aug 11, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

New Title: The Effects of Exercise on Mental Health

Aug 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Earendel: The Farthest Known Star in the Universe

Aug 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Revolutionizing Business Strategies: The Power of Global Location Analytics

Aug 11, 2023 0 Comments