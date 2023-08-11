Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC to Release in Two Parts, Hong Kong Receives Packaged Code Release

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC will be launching in two parts. The first part is scheduled to release on September 13th, 2022, with the second part following in Winter 2023.

Nintendo has announced a packaged release of the DLC for Pokémon trainers located in Hong Kong. However, instead of a physical game cartridge, this release includes a code that can be redeemed on the Nintendo Switch. The code will grant access to The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk when they become available. It’s important for fans to redeem the correct version of the DLC on the Switch eShop when using this code.

While there haven’t been any mentions of a similar release in other regions, in the past, Pokémon Sword and Shield received a similar boxed version, which included the game and the Expansion Pass containing The Isle of Armor & The Crown Tundra.

It remains to be seen if a similar release will be made available for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in the West. Would you be interested in a physical release that includes the DLC? Let us know in the comments.

